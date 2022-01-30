A person is in the hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Davenport.

Just before 11:30 a.m., police responded to the intersection of West 13th Street and North Zenith Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, they located an individual who had been struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

As of late Sunday evening, there is no word if police have any suspects so far regarding this incident.