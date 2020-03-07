Person wounded in Jo Daviess County shooting

On Wednesday shortly after 12pm, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a possible shooting in rural Elizabeth. When they arrived on the scene, deputies found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The wounded individual was taken to the Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. There is no information on subject’s current condition.

A preliminary investigation at the scene indicated that there was no foul play and that there was no threat or immediate danger to the general public.

The incident remains under investigation.

