Peru Police looking for information about individual in relation to kidnapping

The Peru Police Department released a photo during their Tuesday press conference of an individual they are trying to locate in relation to the kidnapping that occurred early Monday.

He is Bobby A. Cross, 27, believed to be from Peoria area. Cross has a history that includes at least one violent conviction at the local area and should not be approached. He has an outstanding warrant in LaSalle County for failure to appear on a battery charge.

Cross’ current direction is unknown.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Cross are asked to contact the Peru Police Department at 815-223-2151.