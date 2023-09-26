Emergency crews responded to a garage fire Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 300 block of 32nd Avenue in East Moline.

The fire in the garage extended to the house and caused some damage on the second floor.

A pet bird was rescued.

Emergency crews rescued a pet bird at the scene of a garage fire in the 300 block of 32nd Avenue in East Moline on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

In addition to the East Moline Fire Department and Police Department, the Moline Fire Department, Silvis Fire Department, Genesis EMS Ambulance, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department and Moline Second Alarmers were on the scene.

