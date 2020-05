Food ran out quickly at King’s Harvest’s pet food giveaway on Monday, May 4, 2020, and it ended early. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

A pet food giveaway was so popular it had to shut down early after running out of food on Monday.

King’s Harvest in Davenport said there was a long line before they opened at 11:30 a.m. and they ran out of pet food just after 1 p.m.

The giveaway was scheduled to go until 4:30 p.m.