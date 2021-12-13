Pet safety for the holidays

Our furry friends are definitely part of the family, and we want to include them in seasonal celebrations, but how can you be sure Fluffy and Fido stay safe over the holidays?

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center sent out these useful tips in a release to help your pets have a healthy holiday season:

Did you know holiday decorations can be dangerous to your pets? Your safest strategy is to do everything you can to keep your pets away from your holiday decorations, however we know that’s nearly impossible.

The Christmas Tree – Cats are notorious for wanting to climb in your Christmas tree, make sure your tree is anchored securely. If your tree is real, keep your pets away from the water in the tree stand to prevent exposure to bacteria. If you are using any chemicals in the tree water, be SURE they are pet safe.

Ornaments – When decorating the tree, keep your pets in mind. Although glass ornaments are beautiful, they can break and cause harm to your pet. Try using shatter-proof ornaments instead.

Tinsel & Garland – Cats are attracted to tinsel and garland because of their shiny appearance. If your cat swallows tinsel or garland, this will lead to a trip to the emergency vet! Leave the tinsel and garland off the tree.

Keep your pets distracted during the holiday by offering them enrichment activities such as food puzzles and interactive toys.

Make your home magical and safe this holiday season.

Did you know?

The QCAWC/Hy-Vee Wish List Tree is decorated and ready for the holiday season at the Hy-Vee in Milan! As soon as you walk in the door, you will see the QCAWC/Hy-Vee Wish List Tree decorated with Christmas tag ornaments. Each tag ornament has item(s) from the QCAWC/Hy-Vee Wish List that can be purchased while you are shopping in the store. Purchase items, leave them in the decorated cart next to the tree and a QCAWC team member will stop by and pick them up! Thank you and Happy Holidays!

The Milan Hy-Vee is located at 201 10th Avenue West in Milan.

The QCAWC/Hy-Vee Wish List Tree at the Hy-Vee in Milan

The QCAWC Fill the Stocking Donation Holiday Program

The stocking are hung in the shelter with care, in hopes that donations will soon be there! Help make wishes come true buy purchasing items from the Wish List to fill the stockings. Items can also be purchased from the Amazon Wish List.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is located at 724 2nd Avenue West in Milan. Business hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon until 4:00 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Tuesdays. For more information, click here.