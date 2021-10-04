Pfizer vaccine booster shots being offered Oct. 7

The Whiteside County Health Department is holding a joint vaccine clinic in partnership with CGH Medical Center for those interested in getting a Pfizer-BioNTech (COMIRNATY) COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

Vaccines will be administered by appointment only 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the McCormick Event Center in Rock Falls.

Following CDC and IDPH recommendations, the following individuals should receive a booster dose at least six months after receiving their initial Pfizer-BioNTech shot:

● People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

● People 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions

Additionally, the following individuals may receive a booster dose at least six months after receiving their initial Pfizer-BioNTech shot, based on their individual benefits and risks:

● People 18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions

● People 18 to 64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure due to occupational or institutional settings

Individuals who fit into one of the approved categories AND received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago may schedule an appointment online here.



Find a vaccine provider here or by contacting a healthcare provider.

Due to high call volumes, it is encouraged that appointments be scheduled online, if possible.

Individuals may also schedule appointments by calling the IDPH Vaccine Appointment Call Center at 833-621-1284 or the Whiteside County Senior Center at at 815-622-9230, ext. 194.

More information on the CDC’s booster recommendations is here.

Vaccines will continue to be available 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Whiteside County Health Department.