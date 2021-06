Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities (ICQC) in partnership with Rock Island County Health Department will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to families from 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday at the Islamic Center of Quad Cities, 6005 34th Ave. Moline,

Participants are asked to bring identification, maintain social distancing and wear masks.