PGA Tour presents 2019 John Deere Classic with two ‘Best Of’ awards

The John Deere Classic, which takes place annually at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, was honored with two awards for the 2018-2019 season during the PGA Tour’s Tournament Meetings Wednesday.

For its second consecutive year, the John Deere Classic earned a “Best Title Sponsor Integration” award for best utilizing John Deere as its hometown title sponsor throughout the year with unique on-site brand activation, advertising, social media and charitable tie-ins.

John Deere supported the 2019 tournament with volunteer turnout, social media content, data collection, celebrity and influencer presence and its tremendous focus on charity.

This year’s partnership between John Deere and the John Deere Classic helped raise a record $13.82 million for 542 local charities, bringing the tournament total to $121 million, with 99 percent raised since John Deere assumed title sponsorship in 1998.

The John Deere Classic was also given the “Most Engaged Community” award a record seventh time and fourth time in the last five years for attendance, volunteer support, year-round community involvement and new engagement programs.

The 2019 John Deere Classic brought in more than 2,000 volunteers who logged more than 35,000 hours during the year. The community’s help, coupled with the growth across social media platforms, has allowed more than 500 local charitable organizations to continue receiving funding and exposure through the annual increase in charitable dollars.

The tournament has a dedicated and passionate social media following and ranks inside the top five for most followers among PGA Tours across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“The John Deere Classic is honored to receive these two ‘Best Of’ awards from the PGA Tour,” said John Deere Classic Tournament Director Clair Peterson. “These awards recognize John Deere’s charitable commitment to the local community, as well as the company’s ability to effectively project its brand message both onsite and around the globe through the Tour’s broadcast partners and social media.”

The 2020 John Deere Classic is July 6-12 at TPC Deere Run, located at 3100 Heather Knoll in Silvis.

More information is available on the PGA Tour and John Deere Classic websites.