The Quad Cities Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) is celebrating National Philanthropy Day by honoring five local residents who were named the winners of the National Philanthropy Day award.

The group will celebrate the winners on November 15 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport. Five local philanthropists will be honored and named as winners of the annual National Philanthropy Day awards during the event.

National Philanthropy Day recognizes the contributions of philanthropy and those active in the philanthropic community, for the betterment of the world.

The five philanthropists being honored are:

Outstanding Philanthropists: Jim and Michelle Russell

Jim and Michelle Russell were nominated by Sara Connors, Digital Content Manager at Russell Construction.

This award is one of AFP’s highest honors and is given to an individual or couple who makes a major impact in the community with their support of local nonprofit organizations. Winners demonstrate outstanding civic and charitable responsibility through financial leadership and encouraging others to take philanthropic leadership roles.

Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Joscelyn Rowe, CFRE

Rowe was nominated by Mary Egger, Development Director at Family Resources.

This award honors an outstanding person with a record of exceptional leadership skills who inspires and motivates others to leave a philanthropic legacy through estate giving, charitable bequests or other planned giving.

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Wynne Schafer

Shafer was nominated by Patrick Downing, Director of Development at Figge Art Museum.

This award recognizes a person who shows exceptional skills in coordinating and motivating volunteers for fundraising projects to benefit charitable organizations.

Outstanding Civic Service Organization: Royal Neighbors of America

Royal Neighbors of America was nominated by Megan Tarasi, Director of Annual Giving at St. Ambrose University.

This award recognizes an organization that shows outstanding commitment through financial support and encouraging and motivating others to take leadership roles in philanthropy and community involvement. Winners have a proven record of exceptional generosity and leadership.

Outstanding Youth: Cherie Henningsen and the North Scott Service Club

The North Scott Service Club was nominated by Marcie Ordaz, Executive Director of Lift Women’s Foundation.

This award recognizes service by a young person age 18 and under, or group that shows exceptional commitment and leadership in the community through their guidance and dedication to philanthropy.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets,