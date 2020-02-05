Phone lines currently down at Clinton County Courthouse

Clinton County Courthouse is currently experiencing issues with some of their phone lines and is not receiving calls at this time.

However, there is an alternative to reach the Clinton County Attorney’s Office and Clerk of Courts Office.

If a caller has difficulty reaching the Clinton County Attorney’s Office, they can try dialing 563-243-6210 and entering extension 6218.

If a caller has difficulty reaching the Clerk of Courts Office, they can try dialing 563-243-6210 and entering extension 6213.

Officials are in the process of getting all lines back online, and it is unknown as to how long that may take.

Updates on the situation will be provided when available.