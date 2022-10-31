Marsha Ross, second cousin of Corey Harrell Jr., at the remembrance walk and balloon release in his memory. (Jeff Cook, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE, Oct. 31, 2022, 3:23 p.m.: A total of $20,000 is now offered as reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of Corey Harrell Jr.

Exactly four years ago, on Oct. 31, 2018, Harrell was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall. It has been four years and no arrests have been made yet in this case. Both the family and police are seeking justice.

Moline Police have indicated three persons of interest in this case: Alonzo Cole, 24; Thomas Elijah-Hughes, 22, and Preston Orr, 26, according to a Monday release from Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Moline Police are seeking further information on this case. The crime occurred in broad daylight. There were people in the area who may have seen something. If you saw something, but haven’t said something, police and Crime Stoppers want to know.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering their maximum reward of $2,500 and an additional $17,500 donations have been raised by concerned individuals. That is a total of $20,000 in reward money being offered. The additional $17,500 reward is being offered through Dec. 31, 2022.

If you have information, do the right thing! Call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. They will not your name. All tips are anonymous. Harrell’s family held a remembrance walk this morning, October 31st in the area of Moline City Hall.

