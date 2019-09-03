Photos: Opening 4 Business Local News Posted: Sep 3, 2019 / 10:23 AM CDT / Updated: Sep 3, 2019 / 10:23 AM CDT N7 Nitrogen Ice Cream will open at 5117 Competition Drive in Bettendorf later this year. (Tahera Rahman, OurQuadCities.com) Every month, we share some of the Quad Cities businesses that are going up or opened recently. Know of any others? Contact us by email or send a tip or photo on Facebook, Twitter or the OurQuadCities.com app. #opening4business N7 Nitrogen Ice Cream will open at 5117 Competition Drive in Bettendorf later this year. (Tahera Rahman, OurQuadCities.com)The Elite Sportsbook inside the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport opened August 15, 2019. The William Hill Sports Book opens for business at Isle Casino in Bettendorf on August 15, 2019. (Taylor Boser, OurQuadCities.com)McAlister’s Deli is coming to Davenport’s Kimberly Crossing. As seen on August 13. (Contributed by @JohnBlunk via Twitter)Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers at 2700 East 53rd Street in Davenport on July 25.(Contributed by @JohnBlunk via Twitter)Progress continues July 28, 2019 on Domino's Pizza's new location near Rock Valley Plaza on Blackhawk Road in Rock Island. (Contributed by @JohnBlunk via Twitter)LoPiez pizza parlor on June 28, 2019 finally started serving up slices at 429 E 3rd Street in Davenport after historic flooding pushed opening day back more than a month. (Grace Runkel, OurQuadCities.com)The Davenport Readiness Center on West Kimberly Road and Wisconsin Avenue — as seen on July 3, 2019 — will replace Brady Street Armory. (Contributed by @JohnBlunk via Twitter) (Contributed by @JohnBlunk via Twitter)Lube Stop at 901 41st Avenue Drive in Moline is now Take 5 Oil Change.Domino’s Pizza is opening a new location near Rock Valley Plaza on Blackhawk Road in Rock Island. As seen in June 2019.Portillo’s held its grand opening on June 13, 2019. (Kelley Bowles, OurQuadCities.com)Portillo’s held its grand opening in Davenport on June 13, 2019. (Taylor Boser, OurQuadCities.com)QC Diner opened at 1717 West 3rd Street in Davenport in May 2019.Rock River Fitness celebrated its grand opening at 3416 Blackhawk Road in Rock Island on May 30, 2019.U-Haul settled into its news digs at the former Kmart in Rock Island on a more permanent basis in May 2019, with a new sign, more vehicles and renovations to the exterior.Saint Giuseppe’s Pizza is planning to move into the former Bloomer's in the Valley Pizza in the 100 block of 1st Avenue in Coal Valley.Portillo’s — yes, Portillo’s — opened in Davenport in May 2019. (James Sears, OurQuadCities.com)The Galena Brewing Company Ale House opened in Moline in May 2019.The transformation of Toys R Us in Moline into Big Lots is coming along in May 2019.Marshall’s opened in the former Staples in Moline in May 2019.Save More opened in the former Rock Island Save A Lot in May 2019. (Owen Hoke, OurQuadCities.com)Save More opened in the former Rock Island Save A Lot in May 2019. (Owen Hoke, OurQuadCities.com)Save More opened in the former Rock Island Save A Lot in May 2019. (Owen Hoke, OurQuadCities.com)A Hookha and Cigar Lounge is moving into a location in the 400 block of East 4th Street in Davenport.1986 Board Supply is relocating a few blocks away from its former location in Rock Island.Billy Bob's country western bar on 2nd Avenue in Rock Island is scheduled to open by the end of May in the former location of RIDRS, Red Rodeo and Thirsty Beaver. (Grace Runkel, OurQuadCities.com)Awake Coffee Company opened in March 2019 at 1430 4th Avenue in Rock Island.Portillo's hosted a sneak peek at its new Davenport location on April 16. It is expected to open in June. (Kelley Bowles, OurQuadCities.com)The first sign of the former Save A Lot in Rock Island becoming a Save More appeared in April 2019.Automotive Expert in Rock Island opened a new location at 1901 4th Avenue in March 2019, moving from 547 20th Street.Jersey Mike’s in Moline continues its progress on March 30, 2019.Big Swing Brewing Company opened in the former Blue Cat Brew Pub in March 2019.Bud’s Skyline River View in Davenport has a twist on its iconic sign from Bud's Skyline Inn in place on March 30, 2019.Qdoba is open next door to Jersey Mike’s and Fresh Thyme on Kimberly Road in Davenport. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)Unity Point Express Care, lab, x-ray and physical rehabilitation opened in March 2019 at the corner of 16th Street and John Deere Road in Moline.A Marshall's in Moline is taking over the space of a Staples next to Walmart on John Deere Road in Moline.Galena Brewing Company Ale House is coming to the former Ducky's space on River Drive in downtown Moline. (Grace Runkel, OurQuadCities.com)Big Lots is renovating the former Toys R Us in Moline.Aldi in Silvis celebrated its grand re-opening on February 28, 2019.A Starbucks opened on 41st and Avenue of the Cities in Moline in early 2019.Soi 3 is planning to open at the former location of Bowls Urban Eats at 3rd and Brady in Davenport.Señor Julio's is taking over the space formerly used by the Happy Joe's Pizzagrille on River Drive in Moline.Construction continues on the Bend Events Center in February 2019.Portillo's in Davenport starts to take shape on February 27, 2019.A new QC Mart is opening near The Bend in East Moline.The new IHMVCU headquarters rises on the banks of the Mississippi River in downtown Moline on February 27, 2019.The Rust Belt in East Moline debuted with the Moeller Nights Festival from February 14-16, 2019.Stanton Optical opened at the corner of Brady and Kimberly in Davenport in January 2019.The Hyatt House and Hyatt Place hotel opened in December 2018.Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh opened in December 2018.Casa Maguey opened at the former Los Agaves and Ground Round location on the corner of Brady and Kimberly in Davenport in December 2018.A U of I Community Credit Union will replace the Toys R Us at the corner of Brady and Kimberly, according to a sign that went up in early 2019.A sign for 1/2 Nelson restaurant near Bootleg Hill Meadery on 2nd Street in Davenport appeared in February 2019.Unity-Point Trinity Physical Rehabilitation is moving into the former Bud Mills Chevrolet in Moline.A Starbucks on Avenue of the Cities near 41st Street is getting closer to opening.FedEx Office opened their new location at the corner of John Deere Road and 16th Street in Moline, just blocks from their old location.A Subway opened in King Plaza on Avenue of the Cities in Moline in December 2018.Sylvia's Restaurant moved from Milan to 3419 Avenue of the Cities in Moline in December 2018.Mex-2-Go drive-thru opened at 1218 Brady Street in Davenport in November 2018.A new IHMVCU branch opened on Avenue of the Cities at 41st Street in November 2018.The Cambria Hotel is being built near the site of the new TBK Bank Sports Complex on December 28, 2018. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)Portillo's rises on the horizon on 53rd in Davenport on December 28, 2018. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)Hurts Donuts, Cheesy Cow Mac and Cheesery and Coffee Hound are all open near the site of the new TBK Bank Sports Complex. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)Dunkin' Donuts is back in Rock Island, opening in November 2018 less than two blocks away from its old location that closed in 1999.Davenport’s newest restaurant The Diner is located on the top floor of the Freight House Farmer's Market. (Grace Runkel, OurQuadCities.com)HomeGoods on Elmore Avenue in Davenport held its grand opening on October 29, 2018.Owner Bobby Stansberry says, "There's a light at the end of the tunnel, finally. Finally." And above the door now at Mary's on 2nd in Davenport.U-Haul moved into the former Kmart in Rock Island, then moved out. Now it's sign-official this time as anonther opening appears imminent in October 2018.Dunkin' Donuts in Rock Island gets signage in October 2018 proving that it will be branded with the full name and not the shortened version that the company said it was changing to earlier this month.Huckleberry's Pizza — or should we say Huckleberry's Italian Restaurant — gets a new awning and fixtures in downtown Rock Island in October 2018.The Pennzoil Augustana Auto Care gets renamed Pennzoil Island Auto Care before opening day in October 2018.Mary's on 2nd gets new bright blue siding in October 2018 to go along with its new entrance after a stolen car crashed through their front door.Dunkin Donuts in Rock Island continues to take shape in September 2018.The Starbucks on 7th and John Deere Road in Moline looks about ready to go.Dollar General’s newest store at 7510 Northwest Blvd. in Davenport. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)Pennzoil Augustana Auto Care is moving into the former Valvoline Oil Change location at the corner of 18th Avenue and 38th Street in Rock Island.A new kind of Hy-Vee called Fast & Fresh is going up at Elmore Avenue and Kimberly Road in Davenport.The Ashley Furniture Home Store is going up next to the recently closed Younkers at SouthPark Mall in Moline.Retail, including Moe's Southwest Grill and a FedEx Office (formerly Kinko's), will open at 16th and John Deere Road on property formerly owned by Mills Chevrolet in Moline.This n' That Warehouse Store at 587 E 53rd Street in Davenport opened in August. (Contributed photo by Kat Riley)Dunkin Donuts in Rock Island is taking shape. The signature DD door handles are already in place at 2711 18th Avenue, next to CVS. It is expected to open in the fall.Fred and Ethel's at the corner of 14th Avenue and 30th Street in Rock Island gets a new mural. Vintage Rose Antiques and Tim's Corner were damaged by an explosion and moved down the street. In their place, Pocket Park will be dedicated August 10.Flavours Fine Foods is opening in the former Rivals Sports Bar location at 1720 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport.A Starbucks Coffee is being built in the parking lot of UnityPoint Health Trinity Moline, located at 500 John Deere Road.A Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is under construction at 916 W Kimberly Road in Davenport.Dunkin Donuts broke ground at 2711 18th Avenue in Rock Island in June 2018. Until 1999, a Dunkin' Donuts was located where Dr. Gyro's is now, at 2519 18th Avenue.The owners of Jake O's, which burned down in 2017, are relocating and launching the Riverfront Grille at the former location of Martini's on the Rock and Skarfi's, 4619 34th Street in Rock Island.Construction continues at the Kraft Heinz plant in June 2018. The plant opened in June 2017.Midwest Motorsports opened in June 2018 at the former location of Bolt Motors at 3008 5th Avenue in Rock Island.Crawford Brew Works opened in May 2018 at 3659 Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf.Five Cities Brewing opened in April 2018 at 2255 Falcon Avenue in Bettendorf.Spago’s in Rock Island held its grand opening in June 2018.The Sterilite plant in Davenport opened in April 2018, but construction continues.Wake Brewing in Rock Island opened in November 2017.