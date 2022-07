Once upon a time, we shared some of the Quad Cities businesses that were going up or opened recently on a monthly basis.

Just look at all of these pictures from January 2020.

A lot has happened since then, but we’re ready to relaunch Opening 4 Business with some of the most recent area projects.

Old Oaks Winery opened at the former location of Old Oaks Steakhouse off U.S. 67 at the border of Milan and Oak Grove on July 30, 2022. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

KickServe’s second location in Moline — this one across Avenue of the Cities from King Plaza — is expected to open in August 2022. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

A new QC Mart on the Rock Island Milan Parkway in Milan is “opening soon,” according to a sign photographed on July 30, 2022. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

Aldi at Devils Glen and Belmont in Bettendorf is under construction on July 30, 2022. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

Scooter’s Coffee opened in July 2022 on the Rock Island Milan Parkway in Milan. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

The Capitol Theatre marquee is gone as construction continues at the Kahl Building on July 29, 2022. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

Pillars rise at the site of the new Rock Island-Milan School District’s administation bulding in Rock Island on July 29, 2022. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

Construction of the new YWCA in Rock Island on July 29, 2022. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

Construction of the new Federal Courthouse in Rock Island on July 29, 2022. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

Supplies for the four-story Federal Point building on July 13, 2022, going up next to the R. Richard Bittner YMCA in Davenport. (Contributed by John Blunk, @JohnBlunk on Twitter)

Terrific Pizza opened on Washington Street in Davenport on July 8, 2022. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

Oak Grove Tavern opened on June 30, 2022 at 4371 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

Abarrotes reopened on 3rd Street in Davenport on July 1, 2022 after a fire in 2021. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

A new four-story, 120-apartment complex on June 29, 2022, is being built at 3rd & Main in Davenport, where a former bank drive-thru used to be. (Contributed by John Blunk, @JohnBlunk on Twitter)

Barrel House in downtown Davenport reopened on June 9, 2022. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

M Lounge opened in Davenport at the Brady Street site of the former Starting Line and Double Crown in June 2022. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

Yoshi’s opened on 3rd Street in Davenport on April 8, 2022. (Ryan Jaster, OurQuadCities.com)

Know of any others? Contact us by email or send a tip or photo on Facebook, Twitter or the OurQuadCities.com app using the #opening4business hashtag.