by: Eric Olsen Posted: Apr 1, 2023 / 01:21 PM CDT Updated: Apr 1, 2023 / 01:24 PM CDT

With daylight comes the opportunity to survey the full damage of the storms that spawned several tornadoes throughout Iowa and Illinois on Friday. Here are some of the photos from Saturday morning in Grand Mound and Charlotte.

Storm damage in Charlotte, Iowa. (Eric Olsen, OurQuadCities.com)
Storm damage in Grand Mound, Iowa. (Eric Olsen, OurQuadCities.com)