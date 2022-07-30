In 1971, a local newspaper ran a special report on the “truck-eating viaduct” on Brady Street. A proposed solution at the time was yellow flashing lights.
“Must this viaduct ramming go on forever?” the Quad-City Times article asked.
It’s 2022 now and there are flashing lights and warning signs to spare, but the trucks still hit the various railroad overpasses in Davenport. So “forever” is still in play.
Take a break, grab a bite of your own and enjoy our truck-eating bridge photos above. We’ll keep adding to it as long as the bridges keep eating.
Check the traffic cameras before you head out. They don’t have the truck-eating bridges featured, but they have the bridges you use (and clear) on a regular basis.