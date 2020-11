Corn, left, and Cob, two turkeys from Iowa who will attend the annual presidential pardon, hang out inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Corn and Cob, two turkeys from Walcott, Iowa who attended the annual presidential pardon, were put up in a room at the Willard Hotel in Washington D.C. while they waited for a presidential pardon.

Local 4 News first introduced this year’s honoree, Corn, to you earlier this month.

Cob served as the alternate.

Click through one of the galleries below or scroll down for larger photos.

Two turkeys raised in Iowa, named Corn and Cob, who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys from Iowa, who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys names are Corn and Cob (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys raised in Iowa, who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys names are Corn and Cob. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys raised in Iowa, who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys names are Corn and Cob. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Corn, left, and Cob, two turkeys from Iowa who will attend the annual presidential pardon, hang out inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys who will attend the annual presidential pardon, enjoy their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys names are Corn and Cob. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Corn, left, and Cob, two turkeys from Iowa who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys names are Corn and Cob. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys who will attend the annual presidential pardon, enjoy their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys names are Corn and Cob. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys from Iowa, who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys names are Corn and Cob (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys raised in Iowa, who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys names are Corn and Cob. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys raised in Iowa, named Corn and Cob, who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys raised in Iowa, who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys names are Corn and Cob. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Corn, left, and Cob, two turkeys from Iowa who will attend the annual presidential pardon, hang out inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Corn, left, and Cob, two turkeys from Iowa who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys names are Corn and Cob. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys raised in Iowa, named Corn and Cob, who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys names are Corn and Cob. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys raised in Iowa, who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys names are Corn and Cob. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys from Iowa, who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys names are Corn and Cob (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys raised in Iowa, who will attend the annual presidential pardon, strut their stuff inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys names are Corn and Cob. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Corn, left, and Cob, two turkeys from Iowa who will attend the annual presidential pardon, hang out inside their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Two turkeys who will attend the annual presidential pardon, enjoy their hotel room at the Willard Hotel, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Washington. The turkeys names are Corn and Cob. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)