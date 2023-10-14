MercyOne has welcomed Christy Ralston, certified physician assistant (PA-C), to the MercyOne Clinton North Health Plaza, she said.

Christy Ralston (MercyOne)

Ralston, who grew up in Savanna, says she is eager to improve health care access for the community of Clinton and the surrounding area.

“I grew up in this area and feel a strong sense of connection to this community. I want you to feel heard in your health care and that we will work together to create a plan that is best for you. I’m excited to serve you in your health care needs,” she said. “One of my biggest motivations is providing good quality care and making connections with my patients. I’m looking forward to helping you live your best life.” Ralston said.

Christy graduated from Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, with a bachelor of arts in biochemistry and molecular biology. She earned her master of science in physician assistant studies from Des Moines University and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

She enjoys spending time with friends and family, gardening, kayaking, crafting, and riding horses.