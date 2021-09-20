Pianist Garrick Ohlsson to solo in American-themed QCSO concert

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra opens its 107th season on Oct. 2-3 with Dudley Buck’s rousing Festival Overture on the American National Air. World-renowned pianist Garrick Ohlsson returns to the Quad Cities with Samuel Barber’s passionate powerhouse Piano Concerto.

This program of musical Americana concludes with Antonín Dvořák’s beloved “New World Symphony,” inspired by African-American spirituals and Native American songs, as well as the composer’s time in Iowa in summer 1893.

Winner of the 1970 Chopin International Piano Competition, Ohlsson has established himself worldwide as a “musician of magisterial interpretive and technical prowess,” according to his bio at garrickohlsson.com. Although long regarded as one of the world’s leading exponents of the music of Frédéric Chopin, Ohlsson commands an enormous repertoire, which ranges over the entire piano literature. A student of the late Claudio Arrau, Ohlsson has been recognized for his masterly performances of the works of Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert, as well as the Romantic repertoire.

To date, he has at his command more than 80 concertos, ranging from Haydn and Mozart to works of the 21st century, many commissioned for him. Ohlsson last performed with the QCSO in November 2016, in the Brahms Second Piano Concerto.

Facial coverings will be universally required for all indoor QCSO concerts — starting Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Adler Theatre, and Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. at Centennial Hall — for as long as community transmission remains substantial or high in both or either Scott and Rock Island counties according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker.

The Quad City Symphony will require face masks for all patrons at indoor concerts. All QCSO staff, musicians and volunteers have been fully vaccinated against Covid.

Once transmission rates become moderate or low in both Scott and Rock Island counties according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker, masks will be optional for vaccinated individuals and strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals. Facial coverings must be worn properly, covering the nose and mouth. Patrons arriving without appropriate face coverings will be provided with a disposable face mask.

All QCSO concert venues are approved for full seating capacity, but patrons may request a socially distanced seat. These seating requests can be made by calling the QCSO Box Office at 563-322-7276 or emailing info@qcso.org. Requests must be made by 4:30 p.m. on the Thursday preceding the event. Availability is limited.

Tickets are $18-65 for adults and $10-$33 for students. You can save 25% with full Masterworks or 15% with Pick-3 Masterworks subscriptions as compared to single ticket prices. For more information, visit www.qcso.org.