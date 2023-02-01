Three picketers – two from the Laborers’ Union No. 309 AFL-CIO and another showing support from AFSCME Local 2025A – were outside the Rock Island County Office Building, 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island, on Wednesday afternoon.

Union representatives picketed Wednesday outside the Rock Island County Office Building. (photo by Linda Cook)

Jeff Stulir, president of Local 2025, showed support for the Local 309 members Jeffrey Deppe and Brad Long., both of whom said work continued inside the county building without union workers.

The group accuses Johnson Control Inc.. of working without using laborers.

“They’re doing a lot of demo work, new lighting, cleanup work, a little bit of pipe work,” Long said. “We’d like for Johnson Control to sign a contract with us and hire our members to help out here.” The union and the business have been in talks for about 3 1/2 weeks, he said.

All three encourage community members to contact the county board.