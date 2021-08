Paramedics examined one person after a crash shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 17th Street and 7th Avenue, Rock Island.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, saw the intersection closed because of all the debris in the road from the truck bed.

A white pickup truck apparently ran a red light and was struck a blue van, a witness told Local 4 News.

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.