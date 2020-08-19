Pickup truck crashes into the Little Rock and Gem store in Davenport

A strange scene took place in Davenport this evening when a pickup truck crashed into the Little Rock and Gem store on Brady Street in Davenport.

Local Four was first on the scene. It happened around 5:00 pm. The force of the collision knocked out the front of the store and shattered the window while damaging merchandise.

The owner tells Local Four that a car cut in front of the pickup truck, forcing it to lose control. The owner and an employee were stuck inside until the truck could be removed from the store. An employee says that it was scary to be that close.

“I was standing behind the counter and all of a sudden I seen this truck come flying through the window and come through and crash through and I guess the car had cut him off and he tried to brake to stop to avoid going into the building, but he couldn’t stop.”

The owner tells Local Four that she is unsure when they will be able to reopen.