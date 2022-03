Before 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, a black pickup truck rear-ended a box truck on U.S. 61 near Long Grove, Iowa.

The accident occurred around mile marker 132, north of the southbound Long Grove exit. The driver needed some extrication and was transported by Medic to Genesis East, unknown condition.

Highway 61 was shut down both lanes southbound. One lane reopened after getting the patient out and Long Grove Fire Department left the scene.