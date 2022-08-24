Sci-fi fans and scruffy-looking nerfherders take note – a piece of cinema history fromm a galaxy far, far away has made its way to the QCA.

The Rock Island Auction Company, which recently pulled in $4.4 million for a pair of revolvers owned by Ulysses S. Grant and $2.8 million for a collection of arms once carried by Napoleon, is hoping a unique item will pull in out-of-this-world numbers, too. An original blaster wielded by Han Solo in 1977’s ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ will be up for auction.

If you want to check out the blaster and other treasures up for auction, there’s a public viewing from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 25 at the Rock Island Auction Company, located at 7819 42nd St. W., Rock Island.