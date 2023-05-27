If you’ve always wanted to explore the art of quilting, a two-part workshop for adults at the Rock Island Public Library could help you piece together a new hobby this June.

In Basic Quilting 101, instructor Sylvia Banes will lead a limited number of attendees through the process of making a 55-to-58-inch lap quilt or wall hanging. The two-part hands-on workshop takes place Fridays, June 2 and June 16, from 10:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m. at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St., Rock Island. Registrants must attend both classes, and will need to complete homework between sessions to finish the project. Library sewing machines and suitable fabrics will be provided, a mews re;ease says.

Because choice of colors is not guaranteed, a supply list is available for attendees who prefer to purchase their own fabric. Participants may also bring their own sewing machine. To help with planning, please indicate whether you are bringing equipment or material in the special notes field of the registration form.

The workshop is free, and is open to any adult age 18 and up. Participants should plan to bring a sack lunch. Water, coffee, and hot tea will be provided. Soft drinks with a lid may be brought into the community room.

Registration is required. To sign up, visit the listing on the library event calendar here or call the Library Reference Desk at 309-732-7341.

For more news about events and services at the Rock Island Public Library, visit the library website, follow library social media, or call 309-732-READ.