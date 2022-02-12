Davenport Public Library invites families to spend Valentine’s Day designing their own mosaics.

Hosted indoors, the program will be 4 to 5 p.m. in the small meeting room of the Main Library, 321 N. Main St.

Best suited for children ages 7 and up, families can make their own mosaics using plaster of Paris and mosaic tiles.

A limited amount of seats are available for the event.

Registration is required and can be completed here.

“Your family’s safety is important to us. Masks are required for all participants ages 2 and up regardless of vaccination status,” a news release says. “Please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations.”

The library says this program is “subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates,” which will be posted via the event page and Facebook.

Learn more about future events and programs at the Davenport Public Library here.