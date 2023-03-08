Pieces from the old I-74 suspension bridge have been donated for display by the Rock Island County Historical Society at its Library and Museum in Moline.

The Iowa Department of Transportation, in partnership with Helm Group, have donated an owl statue that was used to deter birds from perching on the structure and a piece of the green bridge. A similar donation was made to the Putnam Museum in Davenport. The old I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River was on two separate structures, with the westbound crossing completed in 1935 and eastbound in 1960. The bridges were replaced in 2021 with completion as a twin-arch bridge with four lanes in each direction, including bicycle and pedestrian pathways.

Piece from the old I-74 bridge donated to Rock Island County Historical Society. (photo submitted) Owl statue from the old I-74 bridge donated to Rock Island County Historical Society. (photo submitted)

“We are thrilled that these donations will allow the Historical Society to keep the history of

the twin bridges alive in the Quad Cities,” Ahmad M. Afifeh, I-74 Project Manager,

Iowa Department of Transportation, said. “While we all celebrate the new landmark I-74 bridge,

it is important to remember the incredible contributions of the old structure to our region.”

“From daily commutes between our states to the annual Quad Cities Marathon, the old I-74

bridge served our communities faithfully for nearly a century and was the site of countless

memories for Quad Cities residents,” Sandy White, volunteer with the Rock Island

County Historical Society, said. “We are delighted to have pieces of that rich history to share

with our visitors and ensure the stories of the old I-74 live on for generations to come.”

The Rock Island County Historical Society is a non-profit organization founded in 1905 and is located at 822 11th Avenue, Moline. For more information, click here. For more information on the I-74 bridge project, click here.