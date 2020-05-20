Pier 1 looks to reopen stores and sell inventory before closing permanently

Tuesday Pier 1 announced all stores will be closing after it asked the bankruptcy court to cease its retail operations “as soon as reasonably possible.” This means the Davenport location along with over 500 others will be soon shutting down for good.

The 58-year-old retailer specializing in home furnishings has tried to find ways to remain in business, but liquidation was the best option at this time.

It’s unsure when the Davenport location will close down, but the company announced stores will be reopening to finish selling their inventory through the fall.