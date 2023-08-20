Shortly before 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to South Steele Road and West Steele Road for multiple reports of a plane “in distress,” according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses saw a plane that “appeared to be in distress” fly low and never reappear.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies, Hanover Fire Department, Elizabeth Fire Department,

Elizabeth EMS and AirCare began to search the area for a downed airplane.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies found the pilot on Illinois Route 84 South a short distance from his airplane that was located in a cornfield. The pilot and only occupant was treated for minor injuries by Elizabeth EMS and released from the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the FAA and Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. More information will be released at a later time, according to the news release.