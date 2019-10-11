Pink out in Dewitt Iowa

Drive into Dewitt, and you should see the city awash in pink.

The Dewitt Community Hospital Foundation along with Pink for the Cure encouraged the colorful makeover in honor of breast cancer awareness month.



There are about 30 businesses with building decorated in pink. The goal is to get the community involved in advocating for breast cancer, as well as educating the public about the importance of mammogram screenings.



Sherry Stauffer, a breast cancer survivor started the campaign eight years ago.

She says she sensed a void in awareness and education, and wanted to encourage the Dewitt Community Hospital, along with the community to value the importance of the effects of breast cancer.

The pink for the cure committee has raised funds this month in order to provide 50 women in the Clinton County area with free mammograms.

For more information about mammograms or donating contact (563) 659-4233