Pinwheel gardens show support, bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month

A pinwheel garden was planted in front of the Davenport Police Department in support of Child Prevention Month on April 1, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

To show support and bring awareness to the cause, members of the Davenport Police Department and the Child Abuse Council took part in a Pinwheels for Prevention event by planting pinwheels in a garden outside of the Davenport Police Department Thursday morning.

The blue pinwheels are a symbol for the healthy, happy, and full childhoods all children deserve.

Other pinwheel gardens in the area will be displayed throughout the month of April by child abuse agencies and their local partners.

To learn more about how you can help in the fight against child abuse, visit the Child Abuse Council website.