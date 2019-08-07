Live Now
Piranha-like pacu caught in Hennepin canal

A day of fishing in the Hennepin Canal didn’t go as expected for a family in the area.

Lily Hayes and her dad do it a lot. They usually catch catfish and bass.

This trip attracted a fish native to a more tropical climate on the end of their line.

It was a bigger bite than they bargained for.

Though there are plenty of fish in the sea, this is one 13-year-old Lily Hayes wasn’t expecting to catch in the Hennepin Canal: a piranha-like pacu. confirmed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

