Piranha-like pacu caught in Hennepin canal

A day of fishing in the Hennepin Canal didn’t go as expected for a family in the area.
Lily Hayes and her dad do it a lot. They usually catch catfish and bass.
This trip attracted a fish native to a more tropical climate on the end of their line.
It was a bigger bite than they bargained for.
Though there are plenty of fish in the sea, this is one 13-year-old Lily Hayes wasn’t expecting to catch in the Hennepin Canal: a piranha-like pacu. confirmed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
