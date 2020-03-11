Pit bull ban debate will soon start in Muscatine

Muscatine has had a ban on pit bulls since 2003 preventing people from having them as pets within city limits.



Now the city council will be discussing whether or not to keep the ban.



According to Muscatine Council Member Dewayne Hopkins, the board has received emails from residents expressing their thoughts.



“We’re going to discuss it at the next three council meetings you know a lot of communities across the country have either banned pit bulls or have resented those bans and we’re in the process trying to decide what we’re going to do in here in Muscatine,” said Hopkins. “Go through this process of evaluating what we’ve done regards with the code and maybe resenting that code or maybe leaving that code as it is.”

Preston Moore is the Iowa State Director for the Humane Society and he said they believe that dogs should be looked at as individuals.

“Unfortunately there is an awful a lot of misinformation about what a pitbull even is as well as what sorts of things these dogs were bred for continue to be bred for and even misinformation about geneticialy inheriting behavioral traits,” said Moore.

Jennifer Defosse is a resident of Muscatine and said she’s glad to see that the city council is looking into discussing the ban.

“I’m very pleased with the council’s decision to look at this from a fact base perspective and open it up to conversation again rather then just keep it as is,” said Defosse.

Muscatine City Council is expected to debate any chances on the Pit bull ban in the next three meetings.