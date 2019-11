Shinedown performs during the Carnival of Madness tour at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Most of the Mississippi Valley Fair’s 2020 lineup was announced Tuesday morning and once again it has some big names.

Tuesday: LoCash

Wednesday: Keith Urban

Thursday: Shinedown

Friday: Old Dominion

Saturday: Pitbull

The Sunday show will be announced at a later date.

The fair will take place August 4-9 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.