The Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department will present a free Movie in the Park on Friday, June 24th.

The Disney/Pixar “Luca” will be the feature presentation at MLK Jr. Park located at 601 9th St., Rock Island. Movie will begin at dusk (around 9:15 p.m.), and a concession stand (cash only) will be available. Crafts before the movie will be offered by the Rock Island Library.

The Disney/Pixar film “Luca” will be shown June 24 at MLK Jr. Park, Rock Island.

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film “Luca” (2021) is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides.

This drive-in movie is presented by South Rock Island Township, Rock Island Township, and the Rock Island Parks Foundation. For inclement weather, call the rain line at (309) 732-RAIN (7246) after 3:30 p.m. on the day of the movie. Email parkrecmail@rigov.org with questions or click here.