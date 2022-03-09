Local firefighters are showing support after trying to fix problems in the building they’ve been in for nearly 30 years.

Firefighters from the Davenport Association of Professional Firefighters Local 17 have been holding their meetings in the basement of the building.

Throughout the years, they have done their best to remodel or fix the problems they have — from mold to water leaks.

Firefighters have been working on their days off to fix the basement so they can continue holding their meetings.

Gabe Coussens, a member of the organization, is in charge of remodeling the basement where they hold meetings.

“We came out today, and we tore all of the water damage materials out and got everything out of the way so that we can have it repaired properly,” said Coussens. “We’ve always had water problems down here, and we’ve tried to fix it up a little bit with some low-cost techniques, but it really has not done the job, and so we’ve been holding our meeting in this basement with water and mold and mildew for a long time.”

When Lopiez owner Andrew Lopez heard what the firefighters are doing on their days off, he found a way to thank them for their service.

“These guys work hard every day, like, literally saving lives and helping people out day by day, so the least I could do is drop off a couple of pizzas,” said Lopez. “We go down to the fire house if they’re ever hungry and try and drop off some pizzas as well. What they do in the community really motivates me to be a little deeper into that as well.”

Quad City Waterproofing has agreed to do the basement’s waterproofing at an at-cost basis.