PJ party story time

Put on your comfiest jammies and log on for a virtual story time with the Moline Public Library!

Kids three and up and their families with love clicking on different images to hear stories, learn new songs, see flannel boards and rhymes and learn how to create a fun craft. Craft kits will be available for pick up starting Monday, September 27 at the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st Street in Moline.

“Virtual PJ Party Storytime – Pizza Party!” is online all day, Tuesday, September 28. No registration is required. To participate, click here.