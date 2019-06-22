Place to grieve after heartbreak of loosing an infant

People sometimes need a place to grieve after a miscarriage or the death of an infant.

Genesis East is building a special birthing and bereavement room for their facility.



Dr. Lyndsey Day of the OB-GYN Group and Robin Boudreau, Founder of the organization No Foot Too Small, sit down with Local 4 News to share more.

The inaugural No Foot Too Small (NFTS) Angel Affair will celebrate and honor Ada Marie Day.

It will be held on Sunday, June 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the UP SkyBar at the Current Hotel in Davenport.

You can find out more about the Angel Affair event by clicking here>>>