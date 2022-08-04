Getting ready for college takes a great deal of work. That’s why the Davenport Public Library is hosting Lupe Hernandez, Student Success Advisor with the Iowa College Access Network (ICAN) on Tuesday, August 16th at 6 p.m. at their Eastern Branch.

College bound students and their parents/guardians are invited to attend ICAN’s presentation on planning and paying for college and careers. There are many post-high school options available to students through education and training programs. This program engages students in a discussion of the planning process for selecting career pathways and education and training programs, as well as a review of the financial aid process.

This program covers:

Career Exploration and Assessment

Academic Preparation and Requirements

Admission Process and Requirements

College/Training Program Selection

Financial Aid Process

Understanding Costs/Cost of Attendance

Scholarships Process

Where to Go for Help

Learn more and register by clicking here. The Eastern Branch is located at 6000 Eastern Avenue in Davenport.