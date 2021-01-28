Plane crashes at Davenport airport

UPDATE: Officials have released more information about the plane crash at the Davenport Municipal Airport.

The small corporate plane, being used in a training exercise, slid off the runway as it was in the process of landing when a wing clipped a snow berm next to the runway.

Two individuals were onboard the plane and didn’t appear injured. They both declined treatment at the scene.

Carver Aero, the airport’s fixed-base operator, is currently dealing with leaking fuel on the runway.

The FAA has been notified for investigation of the accident.

Both the Davenport Police and Fire Department responded initially to the accident.

EARLIER UPDATE: A plane slid off the runway crashing into something at the Davenport Municipal Airport on Thursday.

It happened around 4:15 p.m.

The plane was surrounded by multiple emergency vehicles, resting on its tail.

The cabin is still intact, but there is some debris around it.

The tail number is N217US. It’s a turbo prop plane, which can fit about six to eight people.

It’s registered to MM Air LLC out of California.

According to flightaware.com, it last flew into this airport January 20 and regularly flies in and out of there.

We know no one was hurt. We’ll bring you the latest information on Local 4 News and OurQuadCities.com as soon as we learn more.

EARLIER UPDATE: Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash at the Davenport Municipal Airport.

The plane crashed during takeoff around 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

The airport is located at East 90th Street and North Harrison Street in Davenport.

A Local 4 News crew at the scene showed the plane’s cabin still intact. There was no evidence of a fire.

No injuries are being reported at this time.