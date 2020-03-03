Plane down on I-55 near Lincoln, Illinois; three confirmed dead

UPDATE Three are dead in a plane crash on Interstate 55 at milepost 126 in Lincoln, Illinois, Illinois State Police said in a press release.

PREVIOUS LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) Authorities are on the scene of an airplane crash on I-55 in Lincoln. It happened about 8:50 am.

Officials say the plane became engulfed upon impact. Multiple agencies are on the scene. The FAA has been notified and is responding.

Several people were on board the plane, but their conditions are not known.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at milepost 126 into Lincoln. Southbound lanes are expected to be closed for 4 – 5 hours.

I-55 southbound and northbound lanes at milepost 126 are shut down near Lincoln, IL.



A small plane has crashed. IDOT is on scene and will be working on a detour. pic.twitter.com/nBP6Ir1vof — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) March 3, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.