No one was injured early Saturday when a plane made an emergency landing in Buffalo, according to a news release from Buffalo Police.

About 1:40 a.m., Buffalo Police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Front Street for a vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they saw the vehicle was a single-engine plane.

Upon initial investigation, it was determined the plane had an engine malfunction and the pilot tried to make an emergency landing onto West Front Street (Highway 22.)

When one of the plane’s wings clipped a telephone pole, the plane came down onto the railroad tracks, the release says.

The pilot and passenger were examined at the scene by medics and release.d.

Buffalo Police were assisted by the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and Medic.