A small private plane made an emergency landing in a field near the 5900 block of Tremont Avenue about 4:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

The plane was approaching the Davenport Municipal Airport for landing when the pilot reported mechanical problems and made the emergency landing.

Two people were aboard. There were no apparent injuries, and both declined treatment, the release says.

Both the Davenport Police and Fire Departments provided an initial response. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the incident.

No further information was available late Sunday.