June is the beginning of peak travel season and that means it’s time for vacations. Local 4 News This Morning wanted to find some of the best ways you can save money on your family trip.

Rasheda Jamison, who is the CEO of Keys to Credit Success LLC, came in to discuss how you can plan your vacation.

The first thing Jamison recommends is finding what type of experience you are looking for. If you want to visit a beach, Texas, Myrtle Beach and Florida are some budget- friendly locations for the family. If you are looking for more outdoor adventures, you travel to Tennessee, North Carolina, Arizona, and even Las Vegas. And if you prefer smaller driving trips, Chicago, St. Louis and Minnesota are great destinations.

Jamison explained the best way to budget a trip is to plan it in advance. She recommends planning the trip anywhere from 9 to 12 months before.

Jamison’s favorite budgeting tip is saving throughout the year and using Christmas as a vacation. Instead of Christmas gifts, they allow the kids to pick a location each year for the next year’s vacation and they save for it as a family.

To save more money on your vacation, one of the things Jamison encourages is looking into what wholesale travel clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club have to offer. She also uses Dreamtrips to plan for many of her trips.

To talk more with Jamison about this, the best way to reach her is through her website here.