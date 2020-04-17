Plant a tree in the QC for free in celebration of Earth Day

The Faith Leaders Caucus of the Quad Cities Interfaith, along with Living Lands and Waters, the Environmental Forum of the Progressive Action for the Common Good are challenging Quad Citizens to plant 1000 trees for free in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day.

The organizations are giving away Red Oak, Burr Oak, White Swamp Oak and Persimmon tree saplings on a first come, first serve basis for people to plant.

Trees will be available in Iowa on April 20 at the following locations:

Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, 2930 West Locust Street, Davenport – After 1pm

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 2400 Middle Road, Bettendorf – After 3:30pm

Quad Cities Interfaith, 601 Brady Street, Davenport – After 12pm

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 2363 West 3rd Street, Davenport – After 10:30am

First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa Street, Davenport – After 12pm

Muslim Community of Quad Cities, 2115 Kimberly Road, Bettendorf – After 3:30pm

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Avenue, Davenport – After 2pm

Edwards United Church of Christ, 3420 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport – After 2pm

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady Street, Davenport – After 12pm

Third Missionary Baptist Church, 222 West 14th Street, Davenport – After 11:30am

Faith United Church of Christ, 1630 West 38th Street, Davenport – After 1:30pm

Temple Emanuel tree location, 248 River Drive, Davenport – After 3pm

And in Illinois on April 21 at these locations:

Christ the King Catholic Church, 3209 60th Street, Moline – After 10am

Benedictine Sisters of St. Mary Monastery, 2200 88th Avenue W, Rock Island – After 12pm

Hope United Church of Christ, 3324 41st Street, Moline – After 10am

The organizations want to remind the public to wear masks and use social distancing when picking up the saplings.

Because of closings due to the pandemic, the number of distribution sites have been reduced as well as planning public gatherings for planting. The saplings have a short life on their own, so the public is encouraged to pick one up.

Planting trees helps reduce erosion and runoff, improves water and air quality, and provides food and shelter for local wildlife and migratory birds.