A plant sale will be 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 14, in Cattail Park, Fulton (follow 8th Avenue toward the golf course.)

Participants will dig up their excess and crowded plants and bulbs and bring them to Cattail Park from 1-5 p.m. Friday, May 13, a news release says. Gardeners will divide and repackage plants for resale.

Most plants will be priced at $2 and up.

Proceeds benefit beautification of the Windmill Area. Master Gardeners will be present to answer questions. For more information, call Jude, 563-249-6115.