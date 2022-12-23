The City of Muscatine has partnered with SeeClickFix and CivicPlus to provide a new platform that will allow citizens improved options to report quality-of-life issues and request services.

With the free Muscatine Connect – SeeClickFix mobile app and web tools, Muscatine residents can provide city staff with pictures, specific descriptions, and more — valuable information needed to get the job done efficiently, according to a news release.

In addition, the platform provides Muscatine officials with a centralized issue management system to manage issues from creation to resolution — engaging Muscatine citizens throughout the process.

This partnership not only allows Muscatine residents to report problems, but also to view, comment on, and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors. Citizens can even create their own “watch areas” to receive notifications about all the issues reported in their community, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests — not just the ones they report.

Residents can visit the City of Muscatine website and click on the Muscatine Connect icon in the upper left-hand corner of the home page to begin a report or they can download the SeeClickFix mobile app for Android (GooglePlay) and iPhone (App Store). Visit the Muscatine Connect page on the city website for more information on downloading the app or how to submit a request. Residents can also view an FAQ about Muscatine Connect.

Residents who report issues will receive an automated response letting them know that their issue has been received. Once an issue has been assigned, another email will be sent to provide a status update.

Not all issues will be immediately fixed, the release says. Issues will be completed based on priority-level and budget status. Feedback can be left at feedback@muscatineiowa.gov and staff will monitor the application regularly in an effort to continuously improve its effectiveness.

Muscatine has ended support of the previous “Citizen Request Tracker” web application.

In addition to the mobile apps, residents also can visit here to begin submitting a request.

About SeeClickFix

SeeClickFix was founded in 2008 to empower people with tools to publicly document quality of life concerns in their neighborhoods. By radically improving the quantity and quality of this data, SeeClickFix was adopted by local governments that needed a better way to receive information from residents.