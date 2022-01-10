Play ball! Clinton LumberKings release 2022 season schedule

A new year means a new season of baseball.

On Sunday, the Clinton LumberKings released their 2022 season schedule.

Opening their second season in the Prospect League, the team will face the Normal CornBelters on Wednesday, June 1, with game time beginning at 6:30 p.m.

During their inaugural season, the LumberKings defeated the CornBelters in the first round of the 2021 Prospect League playoffs.

General manager Ted Tornow says the team is looking forward to returning to the field this summer.

“We are excited to head into our second season in the Prospect League here at NelsonCorp Field,” said Tornow. “Last season, we led the league in attendance proving that baseball is alive and well here in Clinton.”

Here is the complete Clinton LumberKings 2022 season schedule:

Follow the Clinton LumberKings on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and updates.