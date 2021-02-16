Play ball! When snow melts away, park opens for play

When the snow melts away, Kent Stein Park in Muscatine will be open for play.

The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department invites any group, organization, association or team that would like to be included on the 2021 Kent Stein Park Master Schedule to fill out and submit their Ball Diamond Request Form.

Forms may be filled out in-person at the Parks and Recreation Department office or downloaded from the City of Muscatine website. Forms may be mailed to Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department, City Hall, 215 Sycamore St., Muscatine, IA 52761 or submitted via email at parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov.

Interested points-of-contact for any group that would like to submit a schedule request may contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at 563-263-0241 for more information. Master schedule requests should be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, March 1.