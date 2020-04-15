Play bingo challenge to support QC businesses

The Quad Cities Chamber and Visit Quad Cities teamed up to launch the bingo game QC Local Challenge – Social Distancing Edition, sponsored by Tri-City Electric. The game is filled with fun activities that can be done safely from a distance and help support local businesses.

Participants who complete a bingo card are entered into a drawing for prize packages that include stays at local hotels, food, beverage, spa services and more.

“Quad Cities businesses could use our support now more than ever and there are hundreds of ways Quad Citizens can show love to local businesses while practicing social distancing,” said Chamber President & CEO Paul Rumler. “The QC Local Challenge is a way to stay safe and impact the health of our businesses that have had to limit their operations.”

To participate, download a bingo card here.

Every time you support a local business in the select categories through April 30, you check a square off the bingo card. Your encouraged to post the purchase on social media with “I support (name of business)” and using the hashtag #QCLocalChallenge, and then challenge three friends to do the same.

Here are some of the categories included in the challenge:

Tickets: Purchase tickets to a future live performance, a membership or season passes to cultural attractions.

When you get a “bingo” (five in a row – vertical, horizontal or diagonal), complete a contest entry form online. You can enter multiple times, but each bingo earned qualifies for one entry in the prize drawings.

Four prize winners will be selected at random on May 1. Each winner will receive a staycation prize package.

“Our local curators, retailers, makers, crafters, restaurants, and other small businesses make us a truly authentic regional destination 365 days a year. And, we need every Quad Citizen to help right now,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “The QC Local Challenge is a fun way to provide that support while following social distancing guidelines. We encourage everyone to participate and promote all things local Quad Cities.”

Bingo cards, entry forms and complete contest rules are available at the Quad City Chamber QC Local Challenge webpage.